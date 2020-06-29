Theresa M. Bushnell
Mrs.Theresa M. (McGuigan) Bushnell , 87, of Hopedale, passed away on June 27, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late George B. Bushnell, who died in 2016. Theresa was born in Boston and was a graduate of the former St. Mary's High School. Theresa was first employed as a young woman at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale. She later spent many years working as a waitress at various restaurants in the greater Milford area, including Millie Mitchell's in Mendon and Speroni's Restaurant in Medway. Theresa is survived by her son Stephen Bushnell and his wife Elaine of Milford, her daughters: Susan Taft and her husband Donald of Northbridge, Debra Berthiaume and her husband Wayne of Hopedale and Sherri Boulet and her husband Daniel of Douglas, her grandchildren; her great granddaughter; also her nieces and nephews. Theresa was the grandmother of the late Christopher G. Bushnell, who died in 2018. Private Funeral Services will be held from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale Street, Hopedale, MA. Burial will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. Social distancing protocols and use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and condolence book.

Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
