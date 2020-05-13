Home

Friday, May 15, 2020
Thomas C. Keegan 79 of Milford, MA. passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of B. Eileen (Coleman) Keegan for 49 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Patrick J. and Bridget A. (Gaffney) Keegan. Thomas was employed as a pharmaceutical salesman for 35 years before his retirement. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Thomas was the loving father of Christopher Keegan and his wife Diana; devoted grandfather of Patrick and Matthew Keegan; caring brother of Anna Asprinio, and the late Joseph P. Keegan, Bernard F. Keegan, and Vincent J. Keegan. He is survived by his brother-in-law Most Reverend George Coleman and many nieces and nephews. His funeral will be privately held on Friday, May 15, 2020. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Ave., Warwick, RI 02889 will be appreciated. Please visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com for information and online condolences.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 13, 2020
