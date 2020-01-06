|
Mr. Thomas E. Farrer, 62, of Webster, MA and formerly of Hopedale, MA, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was the beloved husband of Jeanmarie (Kell) Farrer. Mr. Farrer was the son of the late Herbert E. and the late Dorothy E. (Eaton) Farrer. He attended Hopedale public schools and was a graduate of Hopedale High School, Class of 1975. He then served two years in the US Air Force. Mr. Farrer had first been employed at the General Motors assembly plant located in Framingham, MA. He then worked as a maintenance supervisor at the Southbrook residences in Milford, MA and at Capertown Kitchens. His last employment was at Fenwal Corporation located in Ashland, MA. Along with his beloved wife of thirty-nine years he is survived by his three children: Karla J. Farrer of Milford, MA, Julie Farrer, wife of Atty. Matthew Bingham of Medford, MA and Thomas A. Farrer and his companion Erin McDonald of Northbridge, MA; 4 grandchildren: Jessenia, Jalise, Killian and Jayda; also several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Robert Kurk Farrer and the grandson of the late Dorothy Eaton. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11th, at 12 p.m. at the Hopedale Union Evangelical Church, 25 Dutcher Street, Hopedale, MA. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery. A visiting hour will be held Saturday, January 11th, from 10:30 am.. to 11:45 a.m. at the Hopedale Union Evangelical Church, prior to his funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the A.S.P.C.A.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 6, 2020