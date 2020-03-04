|
Thomas E. "Smitty" Smith, 53, of Milford passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. He was the husband of the late Tracy L. (Woloski) Smith. Smitty had been employed as a truck driver for CPC Logistics, driving for Benjamin Moore, in Milford for the past several years. Tom was born in Worcester, the son of the late Philip and Shirley (Morrison) Smith, Sr. and had been a resident of Milford for the past 30 years. He was a graduate of Nipmuc Regional High School, Mendon. He greatly enjoyed playing chess, darts, and his guitar and he especially loved riding his Harley. He also loved going to watch the Bruins with his family. Tom was a proud member of the Teamsters Local #170. Smitty is survived by his three daughters, Kayla A. Smith, Jenna L. Smith and Emma R. Smith, all of Milford. Tom is also survived by three brothers and two sisters and was predeceased by one of his sisters. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tracy Smith Family Scholarship Fund, c/o Santander Bank, 126 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020