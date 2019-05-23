|
|
Thomas Faribrother, Jr., son of Florence and Thomas Fairbrother, announces the passing of his son, Thomas III, on Feb. 28, 2019 of 122 E. Mill Street, Kewanee, IL, 61443. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 1:00 pm at Christ Episcopal Church, 14 School Street, Medway, MA 02053. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 8 Evergreen Street, Medway, MA. Tommy III is the dearly beloved husband of Donna, beloved father of Thomas IV and Jillian Elizabeth, and beloved grandfather of Daniel, Daltonray, Hailey, Temperance and Thomas David Fairbrother. He also leaves behind his dear aunts: Carol Kakoczky, Barbara Khalsa, Linda Matondi, and Suzanne Fairbrother.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 23, 2019