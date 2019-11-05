|
Thomas J. Godin 81, of Franklin, died peacefully, with family at his side, Friday Nov. 1, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Barbara W. (Wagner) Godin, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his son Scott J. Godin of Franklin, Jeffery T. Godin, and wife Tammy of Grafton and his daughter Karyn G. Sousa and husband Matthew of Franklin. He is also survived by his granddaughters Samantha and Emma Sousa, and his grandson, Christopher Frazier. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass Friday Nov. 8th, in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin at 10AM. Interment will be held privately. Calling hours are Thursday Nov. 7th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Friends of Franklin 50 Corbin St. Franklin, MA 02038 or St. Mary's Church, Franklin. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019