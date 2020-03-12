|
Thomas J. .Lucky OConnor, Jr., 81, of Franklin died March 10, 2020 at the West Roxbury VA Medical Center following a courageous battle against a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Grace M. (Murphy) OConnor with whom he shared nearly 55 years of marriage. Born in Boston, June 1, 1938, the son of the late Thomas J. and Helen L. (Bulger) OConnor, Mr. OConnor was raised in Dedham and had lived in Franklin for many years. He was a 1956 graduate of Dedham High School and joined the Air Force following his graduation. Over the course of four years he was stationed in Texas, Plattsburgh, New York, Germany, Reykjavik, Iceland and Otis Air Force Base on Cape Cod. Thomas Lucky worked for Stop & Shop as a meat cutter for 50 years and retired in 2004. In past years, he was a Eucharistic Minister and taught CCD at St. Josephs Church in Medway. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, fishing on Populatic Lake with his grandchildren and playing cards with friends at various local senior centers. He also had had a lifelong love of completing puzzles. Thomas was a patriotic American and a proud Veteran. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Lauren M. OConnor of Milford, Thomas J. OConnor III and his wife Lindsey (Vail) of Cumberland, Rhode Island and Daniel J. OConnor of Franklin. He is also survived by his brother Donald OConnor and his wife Judith of Templeton, MA. and was the brother of the late Paul OConnor, Gail Proctor and Kathleen Wallace. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Katherine, Jacqueline and Thomas J. OConnor IV, as well as several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. His funeral will be held on Saturday, March 14 from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 3 Barber Street Medway at 9:15 followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church at 10:00 Burial will be in Brookdale cemetery, Dedham. Calling hours will be on Friday from 6-8 p.m. Donations may be made in his memory to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020