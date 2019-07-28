|
|
Thomas R. McDermott of Franklin and Brewster died July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sandra L. (Higgins) McDermott and survived by his children Tracy Byrne and her husband Patrick of Glastonbury, CT, Jamie McDermott and his wife Lanie of Fran- klin, Michael McDermott of Boston, the late T.R. McDermott, Kerry McDermott of Franklin, and Kelly Bartow and her husband Bill of Wayne, PA, also survived by 10 loving grandchildren Kate, Kerry and Tommy Byrne, Matt and Kalyn McDermott, Maegan and Patrick McDermott, and Billy, Michael and Teddy Bartow. Thomas was the beloved son of the late F. Roland and Margaret (McKinnon) McDermott, and brother of Mary Geromini of Wrent- ham and the late Sandra Bucchanio. Thomas was born in Milford in 1932 and grew up in Franklin and Wrentham before moving back to Franklin where he and Sandra raised their family. He attended Bordentown Military Academy in New Jersey and graduated from Dean Academy in 1950 and Boston University in 1952. Tommy was drafted into the United States Army in January 1953 and traveled by train with 8 other Franklin draftees to Fort Indiantown Gap, PA where they joined the 5th Infantry Division. Following basic training, Tommy was selected to att- end Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, GA, and finished his military service in 1955 at Fort Campbell, KY. Tommy worked for the family business, Clark-Cutler-McDermott Company in Franklin for over 60 years, serving as its president and member of the board of directors for over 40 years. Tommy enjoyed summering on Humarock Beach for many years before he and Sandra built their new home in Brewster in 1995, which was appropriately named Second Wind. Tommy loved spending time and fishing for striped bass on Cape Cod. He was a devoted fan to all the Boston sports teams and to Notre Dame football. Tommy and Sandra spent countless nights at their favorite Cape Cod restaurants; the Lost Dog, the Old Yarmouth Inn and the Beacon Room . They were inseparable and completely devoted to each other during their 58 years of marriage. He will be dearly missed by many. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10 am at St. Marys Church in Franklin, followed by interment at the parish cemetery. Calling will be on Tuesday, July 30th from 4 to 8 PM in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin 131 Main Street, Franklin. The family also wishes to acknowledge the exceptional care that Thomas received from the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham & Womens Hospital, Milford Regional Medical Center, Senior Bridge and VNA Care. ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 28, 2019