Thomas R. Rogers, 42, of Northbridge and formerly of Milford passed away on December 4, 2019 at Umass Medical Center in Worcester. Tommy had worked at the Stop & Shop in Milford until his retirement in 2006. He had previously worked for Tina Maries Catering in Milford. Mr. Rogers was born in 1977 in Worcester, son of the late Thomas A. Rogers and Margaret Peggy (Walker) Rogers of Brandon, FL and was a graduate of Milford High School. He enjoyed time spent with his family, drawing, building models, television, Wii, and his cell phone. In addition to his mother Peggy, he is survived by one son Christopher T. Rogers, two daughters; Veronica E. Rogers and Melanie A. Rogers, one sister Wendy M. Rogers of Northbridge; a maternal grandfather Richard Walker of Grafton, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his former wife Paula J. (Gill) Rogers. Visiting hours will be held Monday December 9, 2019 from 5 - 7 PM in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME followed by a funeral service at 7PM in the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Lakeview Cemetery, Upton. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019