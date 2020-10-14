Mr. Thomas V. Collins, 85, of Mendon MA and formerly of Milford MA died Monday (October 12, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after an illness. He was the beloved husband of Donna M. (VanAlstine) Collins. Tom was born in Worcester MA, the son of the late Thomas W. and the late Rita M. (Langlois) Collins. He was a graduate of St. Johns High School and Worcester State College. He was a Korean Conflict US Army veteran. Tom was employed as a school teacher in the Holliston public school system for forty-two years. He also had a long career as a boys & girls basketball coach. Along with his beloved wife of fifty-six years, he is survived by his 5 children: Timothy V. Collins and his wife Barbara of Somerset MA, Thomas R. Collins and his wife Stephanie of Millbury MA, MaryBeth Collins of Stacyville ME, Terence M. Collins of Uxbridge MA and Karen M. Rivera and her husband Jose of Milford MA; his 9 grandchildren: Chantel, TJ & Kyle Collins; Bailey & Tyler Collins; Karley & Katie Collins; Ariana & Bianca Rivera; his 2 sisters: Mary Graham of Oxford MA and Rita Marie Faulkner of CA; his sisters-in-law: MaryLou Usher, Bernice L. Gallerani, Barbara VanAlstine and Elizabeth Oliva; also many nieces & nephews. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and the familys concern for the well being of family members & friends a Private Funeral will be held Saturday (October 17th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA. A Private Committal Service, with Military Honors, will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. There are no visiting hours. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com
for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Oliva Family Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757 or to The St. Mary of the Assumption Church Renovation Fund, c/o St. Marys Church Offices, 17 Winter Street, Milford MA 01757.