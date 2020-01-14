Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Mendon Unitarian Church
13 Maple St
Mendon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Glowa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas W. Glowa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas W. Glowa Obituary
Thomas W. Glowa, 41, of Mendon passed away Sat. Jan. 11, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Melissa A. (Tuttle) Glowa and was born in New Britain, CT in 1978 the son of Dennis Glowa of CT and Patricia OBrien of NJ. In addition to his wife and parents, survived by his son Colin and daughter Chelsea both at home, and a sister Alison Morgenweck of NJ. Visiting hours Wed. Jan. 15 from 5-8 PM in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford, MA. Funeral service Thurs. Jan. 16 at 11 AM in the Mendon Unitarian Church, 13 Maple St., Mendon, MA. Memorials to Tom Glowa Memorial Fund, c/o Charles River Bank, 1 Hastings St., Mendon, MA 01756. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -