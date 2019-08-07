|
|
Mr. Todd A. Clemens, 65, of Milford MA, died Thursday (July 25, 2019) at the UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester MA. Todd was born in Lafayette IN, the son of the late George A. Clemens Jr. and the late Alice A. (Brassie) Clemens. He attended the US Military Academy at West Point NY and later received his bachelors degree from Colgate University in 1976. Todd had a very diverse career when it came to work. He most recently was an independent writer and editor, publishing his own articles. Prior to that he had been employed as a male model for various television commercials and also employed as an extra in the movie industry. He had also been employed in the health club industry and the municipal bond industry. As a younger man he had worked as a French language teacher & baseball and football coach in Hollywood FL. He is survived by 3 children: Kristen Clemens, Katie Clemens and Dane Clemens; his 3 brothers: Jon D. Clemens of Northampton MA, Thom B. Clemens of Aurora CO and Scott Clemens of Milford MA; 1 nephew: North Clemens & 1 grandnephew: Grayson Clemens. In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the K of C |Valencia Council #80, c/o P O Box #402, Milford MA 01757. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 7, 2019