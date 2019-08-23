|
Todd Sung Joon Shorey, 33, formerly of Sherborn and Franklin passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 in Worcester after a long battle with addiction. Todd was the beloved son of Laurie Shorey of Franklin and the late Neil Shorey. He was born in Seoul, Korea. As a young boy, Todd enjoyed Vacation Bible School and being part of Cherub Choir and playing chimes at church. Later, he became a voracious reader, an accomplished chess player, he played the saxophone, and loved gymnastics. Todd was very active in scouting along with his father and achieved the honor of Eagle Scout. He was a 2005 graduate of The Chamberlain School. Todd had a great compassion for abandoned and abused dogs and had a heart for helping the people who are lost and hurting. In addition to his mother his survived by his Aunt Linda and her husband Mike Smith of New York, his stepsister , Tammi and her husband Tim York of Florida and his stepbrother Neil Alex Shorey of Maine including his cousins Erin, Andy, Beth, Emily and Alyssa. A service will be held at Medway Community Church, 199 Main Street, Medway, Ma at 6:30pm Monday, August 26 with a reception to follow. The burial will Tuesday, August 27 at 10:00a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Medway. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to Teen Challenge, 1311 Main St., Brockton, MA 02301, a Christian addiction program. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginley funeralhomes.com) of Medway.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019