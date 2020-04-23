|
|
Toros "Togi" Matellian 92, born in Hopedale and a longtime resident of Upton Massachusetts, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born on March 9, 1928, Toros was the son of the late Kachig and Goulizar (Ehmalian) Matellian. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Hampar "Jimmy" Matellian in 1998 and Mihran "Joe" Matellian in 2014. Toros, known best as Togi to his closest friends and family, grew up in Hopedale, MA. and attended Hopedale High School and worked at Draper Corporation. He served in the United States Army from 1950-1952, during the Korean War. He attained the rank of PFC, Private First Class. Toros was an entrepreneur at an early age starting a taxi service with his brothers in Uxbridge, MA during the 1950s. He spent the rest of his adult years as a resident and business owner in Upton, MA. He began the longtime family owned business with his brothers Joe and Jimmy when they founded Togi's Sales and Service of Upton, MA, in 1964. They worked together selling and servicing automobiles from 1964 to 2000. The business was a place where he was surrounded by close friends, customers, and family. Over the years, many of his customers became his good friends. He enjoyed playing cards, taking a Sunday drive, going to the horse races, and spending time with his family and friends. Toros is survived by his beloved wife Grace L. (Pinto) Matellian. They celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on August 20, 2019. He is also survived by his daughter Lori Hall and her husband Mark and their two children Nicole and Kathryn; his son Stephen, his wife Sandra and their three children | Andrea, Jaclyn, and Morgan; and his son Shawn, his wife Geanine along with their two children, Sophia and Toros "Togi" | all of Upton, MA. Togi was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to everyone that knew him well. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, funeral services will be held privately with his family. Arrangements are under the care of the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford. www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020