Vicky Lyn Teter Sassi, 61, of Bellingham passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of Richard Teter of Bellingham and the late Frances (LaTown) Teter. Vicky was a dedicated mother. She worked for decades in the medical field in both Illinois and Massachusetts. She enjoyed county music, loved dancing and attending concerts. She also enjoyed traveling to her favorite place in the world, Aruba. Besides her father, Vicky is survived by her son, Robert Sassi of Bellingham, her siblings, Richard Teter II and his wife, Karen of Harrisville, RI and Michelle Roy and her husband, Edward of North Attleboro. She also leaves behind her nephews, Noel Teter and Zachary Roy. She is predeceased by her sister, Wendy Teter LeMay. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
