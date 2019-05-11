|
Mr. Victor J. Verdolino, 91, of Westborough MA and formerly of Sandwich NH and Falmouth MA died Wednesday (May 8, 2019) of complications due to Alzheimer Disease at Beaumont Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Westborough MA. Victor was born in Worcester MA, the son of the late Modesto and the late Vita F. (Cuccaro) Verdolino. He was a graduate of Commerce High School, Class of 1945. He also attended Clark University. Victor was a WW II US Navy veteran, serving as soon as he came of age, from 1945 to 1946. Victor was first employed as a young man as a sound engineer for various radio stations, including WAAB in Worcester MA. He later was employed as a sales representative for Harvey-Wells Electronics in Southbridge MA, and subsequently served many years as a sales representative for Gerber Sales Corporation in Waltham MA. Victor is survived by 3 Sons: David Verdolino and his fiance Brenda Reishus of Concord MA, James Verdolino and his wife Nancy of Boston MA and Robert Verdolino and Monique Mazzone of Worcester MA; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews. In accordance with his wishes, Private Graveside Committal Services, with Military Honors, will be held on Tuesday (May 14th) at 1:30PM at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen NH. A visiting hour will be held Tuesday (May 14th) from 9:00am to 10:00am at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA, prior to proceeding to Boscawen NH. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, the family highly encourages memorial donations in Victors memory be made to The Caregivers at www.caregiversnh.org/give.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 11, 2019