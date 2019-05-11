Home

Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:30 PM
New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
110 Daniel Webster Highway
Boscawen, NH
View Map
Mr. Victor J. Verdolino, 91, of Westborough MA and formerly of Sandwich NH and Falmouth MA died Wednesday (May 8, 2019) of complications due to Alzheimer Disease at Beaumont Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Westborough MA. Victor was born in Worcester MA, the son of the late Modesto and the late Vita F. (Cuccaro) Verdolino. He was a graduate of Commerce High School, Class of 1945. He also attended Clark University. Victor was a WW II US Navy veteran, serving as soon as he came of age, from 1945 to 1946. Victor was first employed as a young man as a sound engineer for various radio stations, including WAAB in Worcester MA. He later was employed as a sales representative for Harvey-Wells Electronics in Southbridge MA, and subsequently served many years as a sales representative for Gerber Sales Corporation in Waltham MA. Victor is survived by 3 Sons: David Verdolino and his fiance Brenda Reishus of Concord MA, James Verdolino and his wife Nancy of Boston MA and Robert Verdolino and Monique Mazzone of Worcester MA; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews. In accordance with his wishes, Private Graveside Committal Services, with Military Honors, will be held on Tuesday (May 14th) at 1:30PM at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen NH. A visiting hour will be held Tuesday (May 14th) from 9:00am to 10:00am at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA, prior to proceeding to Boscawen NH. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, the family highly encourages memorial donations in Victors memory be made to The Caregivers at www.caregiversnh.org/give.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 11, 2019
