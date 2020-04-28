|
|
Mr. Vincent A. Volpe, 84, of Milford MA, died Friday (April 24, 2020) at his residence after a period of declining health. He was the beloved husband of Gail M. (Moore) Volpe. Mr. Volpe was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Anthony and the late Elvera (Liberto) Volpe. He attended Sacred Heart parochial school and was a lifelong resident of Milford. He was a US Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. Following his tour of duty in the US Army he was first employed as a barber in Ashland MA. He later worked for Benjamin Moore Paint in Milford, retiring as a foreman in 1990. Along with his beloved wife of fifty-nine years, he is survived by his five children: Vincent M. Volpe of Milford MA, Marie K., wife of Michael Raucci of Dudley MA, Gayle A. Bufalo and her partner Joseph W. Lemay of North Smithfield RI, Bonnie L. Volpe and her fianc Dwight W. Walker of Plymouth MA and Anthony Volpe and his fiance Gabrielle Graziano of Milford MA; his six grandchildren; his two great grandchildren; his two sisters: Jenny Hazard of Milford MA and Catherine Salvia of Milford MA; and several nieces & nephews. Mr. Volpe was the brother of the late Sarah Taft of Uxbridge MA and the late Ralph Sonny Volpe of Milford MA. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings a Private Grave side Committal Service, with Military Honors, will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Lawrence J. Heron Chapter #6 DAV Post, c/o Mr. Paul Brunetti, 65 Douglas Drive, Bellingham MA 02019.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020