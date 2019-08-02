|
Vincent E. Giardini, Jr., 77, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on September 28, 1941,in Quincy, the son of Margaret (Haley) and Vincent E. Giardini Sr., and was the beloved husband of the late Catherine (Fontaine) Giardini, who died November 1, 2018. One of four children, Vincent is predeceased by his sister Jane C. Giardini, and brother John R. Giardini and survived by his sister Margaret Hickey and her husband John, of Wrentham, MA. He is also survived by his children, Claire W. Haug and her husband Darrin of Bellingham, Catherine A. Goepfert and her husband Greg of Oldsmar, Florida, Vincent W. and his wife Lauren, of St. Augustine, Florida, Robert F. Cardullo, Carol M. Daddario and her husband John Jr., Thomas G. Cardullo, and Cheryl L. Doherty, all of Franklin. He also leaves behind fourteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many close friends. Vinny was raised in West Roxbury, MA and was a graduate of Boston English High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, and was stationed at the Jacksonville Air Station in Florida. Following his tour, he moved back to Massachusetts, settling in Franklin with his family in 1968. He loved to travel and spent many years showing the beauty of this country to his family through road trips that included camping, boating, fishing, and snowmobiling. He greatly enjoyed cooking and his skills in the kitchen, and on the grill, were appreciated by many. Self-employed for many years as Vins Carpet Service, he was a master carpet installer, then moved into a sales role in the flooring industry, working for Carpet Products and Parabond, among others. He later served on several Boards of Directors before retiring as the Regional Vice President of Sales for XL Brands. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main street at 10:00 Burial will be in St. Marys Cemetery. Calling hours will b eon Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers , expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019