Police Chief Vincent W. Liberto, 83, of Mashpee MA and formerly of Milford MA died Sunday evening (June 7, 2020) at his residence after an illness. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (DePaolo) Liberto. Chief Liberto was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Charles and the late Anne (Sainio) Liberto. He was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1955. He received his bachelors degree in Law Enforcement from Northeastern University and his masters degree in Criminal Justice from Anna Maria College. He also attended the FBI Academy for Law Enforcement in Quantico VA. Chief Liberto had served as a member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard and was a longtime member of the Milford Rotary Club. Chief Liberto began his career as a Reserve Police Officer for the Town of Milford in 1962. He was appointed a Permanent Police Officer in 1964 and became a full time detective in 1974. In 1983 he was named Sergeant in Charge of the Detective Unit appointed the rank of permanent Sergeant in 1984. He then served as Chief of Police from 1984 until his retirement. Along with his beloved wife, he is survived by his daughter: Susan, wife of James Bird of Millville MA; his three siblings: Charles Liberto and his wife Olga of Woonsocket RI; Catherine, wife of Francis Ahern of Framingham MA; and Richard Liberto and his wife Carol of Whitinsville MA. Also several nieces & nephews. Chief Liberto was the father of the late Joel V. Liberto who died in 2019. His funeral will be held Friday (June 12th) at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be Thursday (June 11th) from 4pm to 7pm. Social distancing guidelines & face masks are mandatory for all facets of the funeral services. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com. for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to VNA of Cape Cod -Hospice, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis MA 02601.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.