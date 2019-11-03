|
|
Virginia Ann Newton Bertie, fourth child born on January 2, 1935 to Henry and Anna (Susienka) Newton in Medway, MA started singing with the angels today, Thursday, October 24, 2019. Growing up in small town Medway, MA in the 1940s and 50s was an ideal childhood with endless cousins, aunts, uncles and long time friends. In the mid 60s she and her sister Katherine decided to move to Santa Monica, CA where other close cousins and a very special aunt resided. In 1967 she met Bill, the love of her life, and they were married that same year. In July of 2012, they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They could count on one hand the number of nights they were ever apart in the entire time of their loving marriage; now they are happily reunited! Ginger had a beautiful voice having attended the Boston Conservatory of Music. When Ginger and Bill moved to Oceanside, CA they finally found the time to make the beautiful music they were destined for. Bill worked his magic on the keyboard, having been a concert pianist and helped Ginger to discover the magic in her incredible voice, as he often said, Ginger had perfect pitch. They entertained at the highest professional level throughout San Diego for over 20 years opening shows at such locations as the Lawrence Welk Resort. Many retire when they reach their 60s but the Berties chose to keep going, doing something they passionately loved and bringing so much pleasure and enjoyment to so many and still making time for golf and travel. To Ginger, family was ALWAYS the most important aspect of her life.she loved to entertain and thought nothing of entertaining 10 at her table with her 5 course gourmet cuisine. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Ginger is survived by two sisters, Roberta (Paul) Handverger of Cottonwood, AZ, Maureen (Larry) Murphy of Sequim, WA and predeceased by her brothers, Robert Newton, Harry David Juliette) Newton and Harry Francis (Marge) Newton and sister Katherine (George) Pardee who welcomed her to heaven this day. She will always be loved and missed by her nephews Thomas Handverger, Christopher Newton and nieces Nancy McConlogue and Judy Smith and their wonderful children Ty, Erin, Meaghan, Kevan, and Patrick who visited her often. Services will be private with family and interment in Santa Monica, CA where their shared life began.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019