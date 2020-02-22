|
Virginia B. (Luke) Kairit, 85, of Medway, died peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Alfred J. Kairit, Jr. who died in 1990. Born in Milford on November 7, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John and Clara (Andreola) Luke. Mrs. Kairit was a lifelong resident of Medway and graduated from Medway High School in 1952. A homemaker for most of her life, she had worked as a CNA at Hopedale Garden Nursing Home for over 10 years and served as a Medway crossing guard during the early 1970s. She also worked for many years at Lampmans Drug Store, a well-known local establishment. Mrs. Kairit enjoyed reading and game shows but most importantly loved spending time with her family and beloved pets. She is survived by four sons, Dennis Kairit and his wife Nancy of Bellingham, Thomas Kairit of Medway, Jeffery Kairit and his wife Nancy of Milford and John Kairit and his wife Charlene of Medway, one daughter Stephanie Ralph and her husband Donald of Medway, sixteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind two sisters- in-law, Dorothy Mailhiot and her husband Joseph of Medway and Donna Despault and her husband Alan of Middleboro and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Cynthia Reding and sister-in-law Elinor Sheehan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) on Wednesday, February 26 at 10:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 5 | 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Oliva Fund for Cancer Care c/o Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020