Virginia L. Ginny (Steeves) McLaughlin 82, of Attleboro, died peacefully, Saturday February 22, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, in Attleboro, following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. McLaughlin, who died in 2004. Born May 1, 1937, in Needham, a daughter of the late Walter E. and Virginia G. (Henderson) Steeves, she was a former longtime resident of Franklin, until moving to Attleboro several years ago. She was raised and educated in Needham and was a graduate of Needham High School. Virginia worked for the Town of Franklin in several offices; she was a secretary for the Franklin Fire Department, the Franklin DPW, and the Franklin Board of Health. Ginny enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, playing bingo, reading, crocheting, knitting and camping. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Auxiliary Post 3402, Franklin. She is survived by her children, James F. Byrnes and his wife Judith of Uxbridge, Wendy J. McCarthy and her husband John of Rosemont, Minnesota, Sean T. McLaughlin and his wife Joyel of Attleboro, a brother Ernest A. Steeves of Needham, 13 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several nieces & nephews. Ginny was the mother of the late Debra L. Holden, Steven E. Byrnes and Robin G. Kegley, and sister of the late, Clifford Steeves, Marylou Steeves and Walter Steeves. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service Friday Feb. 28th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. at 10AM. Interment will follow at Union Street Cemetery, Franklin. Calling hours are Thursday from 4-7PM. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020