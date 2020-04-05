|
Virginia Marie (Morris) Kane , 87, of Natick, passed away April 1st at Natick's Leonard Morse Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Natick on August 23,1932. She was the second child of Michael James Morris, Jr. and Helen E. (McCordick). She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Joseph T. Kane, Jr in February 2020. "Ginny" was Class Secretary of the Natick High School class of 1950 and graduated with honors. After graduation, Ginny went to work at the Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator. A few years later she married her husband Joe in 1956. She became a homemaker and raised her five children in the home that Joe had built. Her years with the children left her so many fond memories of camping trips to St. Augustine, Florida and Washington, D.C. After the children were grown, Ginny went to work as an administrative assistant at Natick High Schoo, in the Audio/Visual department. She also worked during summer schools where she got to know so many of her kid's friends. She retired in 1993 in order to spend more time with her husband, children and grandchildren. For many years she was the caretaker of her mother Helen, who lived next door, spending countless hours cooking, cleaning and taking her shopping and to the kids' games. For many years Ginny was a dedicated member of Saint Patrick's Church in Natick. Ginny and Joe were always going back and forth to various sporting events, class plays, birthday parties and other fun things that involved the people that they cherished most. Virginia is survived by her children, Joseph T. Kane III, and his wife Kathy of Milford, James Kane of Natick, John Kane and his wife Laurie of Newton and Jerry Kane of Boynton Beach, FL. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Donna M. Kelly, who died in 1993 and her brother James M. Morris, who passed away in 2001. She is survived by two sister-in-laws, Marilyn Johnson of Marlborough and Marjorie Kane of Natick. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joseph T. Kane IV, and his wife Tarym of Westford, Tom and Brett Kane of Waltham, Brennan Kane of Natick, Ian and William Kane of Newton, Ryan Donovan, and her husband Brendan of West Roxbury, Sean and Daniel Kelly of Dedham, Julie Kane of Boston and her son-in law Michael Kelly of West Bridgewater. The Kane Family would like to thank all the various health care providers who helped Ginny and Joe in their last years. Much thanks to the various volunteer delivery drivers from Baypath's "Meals on Wheels" and her home health aides Carol, Wendi, Kerry, Kathy, Sandra, Issac and Eddie. In lieu of flowers, please help others in need by donating to BayPath Elderly Services, 33 Boston Post Rd West, Marlborough, MA 01752. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings the Funeral Service and Interment will be private. To sign a guestbook, go to www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020