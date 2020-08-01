Virginia V. Tetreault, 87, of Sparta, TN. and a former longtime Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home in Sparta, TN. She was the beloved wife of the late Durwood A. "Curly" Tetreault, who died in 2016. Born in Worcester, she was a daughter of the late George and Helen (Groton) Poirier. She was raised and educated in Upton and was a graduate of Grafton High School. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Tetreault was the co-owner of P & T Bus CO. Virginia was a communicant of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish as well as the former Holy Angels Parish in Upton. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, canning and cherished the time she spent with her family. She is survived by her three daughters, Andrea Sue Blackler and her husband Sam, of Newport, NH, Patricia A. McKinney of Centerville, MA, and Heidi A. Mathieu and her husband Steve, of Sparta, TN; her former son-in-law, Edwin McKinney of Upton; seven grand children, Steven, Paul, Kevin, Wade, Patrick, Cody, and Chelsea; nine great-grandchildren;and also three great-great- grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister, Ida Marie Page. Per Mrs. Tetreaults recent request, her graveside funeral service with her family will take place privately at Lakeview Cemetery in Upton. She strongly expressed that she did not want to put any of her family or friends at a health risk from attending any public gatherings. Her memorial Mass will be announced at a later date when restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donation in her memory may be sent to the Upton Fire & EMS Association Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 29, Upton, MA 01568. www.uptonfunerals.com