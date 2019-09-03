|
Vivian C. (Peterson) Mattson of Mendon passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 in Blaire House of Milford. She was the wife of Richard M. Mattson, who passed away a week later. They were married for 65 years. She was 88. Vivian was a legal secretary at various law firms in the Milford area and had previously worked for Worcester Pressed Steel. She was born September 3, 1930 in Worcester, daughter of the late Olof E. and Karin C. (Hellberg) Peterson. She graduated from North High School in Worcester and the former Salter Secretarial School in Worcester. Vivian was a longtime active member of the Community Covenant Church in Hopkinton, dating back to its original identity as the little Swedish church on Grant Street in Milford. She enjoyed bird watching at home and traveling. She is survived by their three children, Susan C. Campbell and her husband Blair of Mendon, Bruce R. Mattson and his wife Beth of Uxbridge, and Jeffrey P. Mattson of San Francisco, CA; four grandchildren, Bethany Remillard and Stacey Campbell of Mendon, and Veronica Mattson and Wesley Mattson of Uxbridge; two great-grandchildren, Karina and Keira Remillard of Mendon; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Peterson of Leicester, MA. A joint memorial service for Vivian and her husband Richard is planned for 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 8, at the Community Covenant Church at 2 West Elm Street, Hopkinton, MA 01748. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to that church, which meant so much to them. bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019