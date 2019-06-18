Home

Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Wayne R. Brumbaugh

Wayne R. Brumbaugh Obituary
Wayne Richard Brumbaugh 80, of Franklin, died peacefully Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Katherine C. (Wyndham) Brumbaugh, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage. Born October 11, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY, a son of the late Wayne Roscoe Brumbaugh and Maureen Elizabeth (Beach) Brumbaugh. He was a resident of Franklin since 1976 and was a former resident of Hopedale. He was raised and educated in MA and PA. He also served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a Product Manager for Gerber Electronics of Norwood, until his retirement. Wayne was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and enjoyed traveling. He is survived by 6 sons and a daughter: Mark A. and his wife Stacy, Maureen E. McKenna and her husband Christopher, Wayne R. II and his wife Sue, John D. and his companion Emily Carroll, Paul M., James P. and his wife Josephine, & Kenneth L. Also surviving are his grandchildren Timothy, Devon, Megan, Kaylee, Jessica, Samantha, Alex, Alanna, and expected Jasmin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Friday June 21st, at 8:30AM from the Charles F. Oteri & Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery 990 Lagrange St. Boston, MA at 10AM. Interment with military honors will follow. Calling hours are Thursday June 20th, from 4-8PM.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 18, 2019
