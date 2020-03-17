Home

Wayne V. Thorpe Jr.


1970 - 2020
Wayne V. Thorpe Jr. Obituary
Wayne V. Thorpe Jr. 50 of Hudson NH died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Wayne was born in Natick, MA on January 5, 1970 and is the beloved son of Jeanne Conner and the late Wayne V Thorpe, Sr. He is preceded in death by his brother, Mark Thorpe. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He had been employed with the VA Hospital in Bedford, MA. Wayne is survived by his mother, Jeanne and stepfather Robert Conner of Cottonwood, AZ. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, story or message please visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020
