William A. (Bill) Dark, 85, of Edgewater, FL passed away peacefully on May 17th, 2019. Born in Seneca Falls, NY 10 Oct 1933 to Lorna (Ferry) and Chester O. Dark, Bill had one sibling, Doris A (Dark) Soucy, who predeceased him. Bill was a 1955 graduate of Clarkson College with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He was a Green Beret with the Army Reserve during the early 60s. He worked as a chemist his entire career for such companies as Union Carbide, Spencer Oil, Gulf Oil and lastly for Waters Corporation of Milford, MA. Bill traveled throughout the world giving lectures and training in the field of Chromatographic Sciences. His travels took him to places including Russia (USSR), China, Japan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Australia just to name a few. He has written and published many technical papers. He held a position on the Editorial Advisory Board for The Journal of Chromatographic Science up until the time of his passing. Bill, a longtime resident of Holliston, MA had also lived in West Virginia, Kansas and Texas. Bill is predeceased by his first wife, Gloria Joan (Reed) and his second wife, Elizabeth Ann (Smith). Bill is survived by his son, Mark (57), his wife Linda (Palmer)(56), and two Grandsons, Christopher M. (27) and Eric K. Dark (25), all residing in Blackstone, MA. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15th from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneral Home.com. A service will be held in the funeral home following visitation at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Lake Grove Cemetery. Published in Milford Daily News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary