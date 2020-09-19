1/
William C. Lewinski
William Chester Chet Lewinski, 92, of Mendon died peacefully in his home on September 16, 2020. He was the husband of Bertha (Skalubinski) Lewinski who died in 2012. Born in Bellingham on February 24, 1928, he was the son of the late Walter and Sophia (Nodola) Lewinski. Chet was a resident of Mendon for the past 30 years and formerly resided in Bellingham. He graduated from Bellingham High School, attended Dean College and later earned his teaching degree from Fitchburg State University. Chet proudly served in the Marine Corps from 1946-1951 as both a drill instructor and Military Policeman. He built houses for over thirty years and then taught carpentry at Tri-County Reginal Vocational Technical High School for many years. Chet liked hunting and fishing and enjoyed building birdhouses and furniture. He is survived by two sons, Walter Lewinski of Mendon and John Lewinski of Boston. He was the brother of the late Gladys Ustinowich. Private graveside services will be held at Union Cemetery in Bellingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Chets memory to Salmon Hospice, 37 Birch St., Milford, MA 01757. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).

Published in Milford Daily News on Sep. 19, 2020.
