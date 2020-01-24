|
Mr. William C. MacDonald, 87, of Milford MA, died Sunday (January 19, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after an illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Maria (Mersch) MacDonald, who died in 2019. Mr. MacDonald was born in Hopedale MA, the son of the late Harry L. and the late Julia D. (Boni) MacDonald. He attended the former St. Marys Grammar School and Milford High School. Mr. MacDonald was a Korean Conflict veteran having served in the US Army from 1951 to 1955. During his service in Germany, he met and married the love of his life, his late wife Maria (Mersch) MacDonald. Mr. MacDonald started his first employment in construction with the A. B. Kellett & Son Company. Thereafter, he worked for Ralph Ozella Construction and GAF Materials Corp in Millis MA. He spent the last thirty years of his employment life as general manager at Curtiss Coal & Lumber located in Milford which later became Consigli Construction Co. After his retirement, he served as Town of Milford Building Inspector. The design, drawing and construction of houses was his life-long passion. He continued to use his expertise in advising his son, his family and his friends long after he retired. He is survived by his loving family, his son: Prof. William J. MacDonald and his wife Sulan; his grandson, Kaan MacDonald, all of New York City NY; one brother: Harry P. MacDonald of Milford MA and several cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Funeral services will be held Monday (January 27th) at 10am at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. In accordance with his wishes cremation will follow and internment will take place in the Old St. Patricks Cathedral in New York City NY. Visiting hours will be held Sunday (January 26th) from 2pm to 4pm at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 24, 2020