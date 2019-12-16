|
William D. Kelley, 76, of Milford, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 in the Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. He was the husband of Maureen A. (Felton) Kelley. A resident of Milford for over 40 Years, Mr. Kelley was the Head Culinary Instructor for the State's Department of Corrections facility in Concord and previously in Norfolk for over 20 years, retiring several years ago. Previously, he was the Chef at the former Red Coach Grill in Philadelphia and later at their locations along the East Coast. Mr. Kelley was born in 1943 in Providence, R.I. the son of the late William T. and Katherine (Sullivan) Kelley and was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America at Yale in New Haven, Conn. He was also proud of his military service in the U.S. Army. In recent years, he enjoyed making the daily rounds with friends to have coffee at various locations around Milford and taking day trips with his wife around New England. Bill was a very proud father and grandfather and loved to share in their accomplishments. He also never missed his boy's practices and games in earlier years. In addition to his wife Maureen of 52 years, he is survived by two sons, Brian Kelley of Burrillville, R.I. and Michael C. Kelley of Palm Bay, Florida, and two grandsons Lance Kelley and Draven Kelley. He was predeceased by a sister Katherine Kelley. Visiting hours will be Friday Dec. 20, 2019 from 4 | 7 p.m. in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn 38105. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019