Dr. William F. Brady
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. William Bill Francis Brady DDS, June 28th 1932-May 22nd 2020 passed away at his home in Franklin. He was the beloved husband of the late Julia "Judi" (Piattoni) Brady, and devoted father of five sons: Bill and his partner Lois Hillmof Bali Indonesia; John and his wife Christine of Palm City FL; Chris and his wife Thuy Pham of Franklin; Scott and his wife Denise of Louisville KY; Jeffrey and his partner Tracy Lane of Naples, FL. He was also the loving grandfather of Christopher McNeeley, Emily, Eliza, Sierra, Jacqueline, Sean, Kate and Mia Brady. Bill was the son of William and Margaret Brady of Medford, MA, and brother of Daniel Brady and his wife Camille of Georgetown MA, Marilyn Brady (predeceased), and Marguerite Freeman of Centerville MA. He attended Malden Catholic High School, Boston College, University of Massachusetts, Amherst (Masters), and University of Maryland Dental School (Doctorate Dental Surgery). Dr. Brady was a Franklin Dentist from 1961-2000 founding the Franklin Dental Association at 397 East Central Street in 1974. A pillar in the community, "Doctor Brady" was a very popular Franklin dentist who knew just about everyone. If you walked with him down Main Street, you would hear many people say "Hey Doc!" After his retirement, Bill was a very popular teacher of history with LLARC at Regis College, the schools adult education program. His classes were oversubscribed and had long waiting lists. Bill was also on the Board of Directors of Benjamin Franklin Savings Bank for over 25 years. He was an avid skier, tennis player and golfer, and a beloved member of the Franklin Country Club for over five decades. He was an avid skier, tennis player and golfer. His family was the New England Lawn Tennis Association Family of the Year in 1978. He was a beloved member of the Franklin Country Club for over five decades. A memorial event will be scheduled at a later time. Donations may be made in his memory to Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports at www.watervilleadaptive.com. Please see the Ginley Funeral Home web page for a tribute to Bill, www.ginleyfuneral homes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved