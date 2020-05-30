Dr. William Bill Francis Brady DDS, June 28th 1932-May 22nd 2020 passed away at his home in Franklin. He was the beloved husband of the late Julia "Judi" (Piattoni) Brady, and devoted father of five sons: Bill and his partner Lois Hillmof Bali Indonesia; John and his wife Christine of Palm City FL; Chris and his wife Thuy Pham of Franklin; Scott and his wife Denise of Louisville KY; Jeffrey and his partner Tracy Lane of Naples, FL. He was also the loving grandfather of Christopher McNeeley, Emily, Eliza, Sierra, Jacqueline, Sean, Kate and Mia Brady. Bill was the son of William and Margaret Brady of Medford, MA, and brother of Daniel Brady and his wife Camille of Georgetown MA, Marilyn Brady (predeceased), and Marguerite Freeman of Centerville MA. He attended Malden Catholic High School, Boston College, University of Massachusetts, Amherst (Masters), and University of Maryland Dental School (Doctorate Dental Surgery). Dr. Brady was a Franklin Dentist from 1961-2000 founding the Franklin Dental Association at 397 East Central Street in 1974. A pillar in the community, "Doctor Brady" was a very popular Franklin dentist who knew just about everyone. If you walked with him down Main Street, you would hear many people say "Hey Doc!" After his retirement, Bill was a very popular teacher of history with LLARC at Regis College, the schools adult education program. His classes were oversubscribed and had long waiting lists. Bill was also on the Board of Directors of Benjamin Franklin Savings Bank for over 25 years. He was an avid skier, tennis player and golfer, and a beloved member of the Franklin Country Club for over five decades. He was an avid skier, tennis player and golfer. His family was the New England Lawn Tennis Association Family of the Year in 1978. He was a beloved member of the Franklin Country Club for over five decades. A memorial event will be scheduled at a later time. Donations may be made in his memory to Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports at www.watervilleadaptive.com. Please see the Ginley Funeral Home web page for a tribute to Bill, www.ginleyfuneral homes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 30, 2020.