William F. Meadows 57, of Milford passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford from heart complications. He was the husband of Linda M. (Cincotta) Meadows. Mr. Meadows had been employed at S&H Representatives in Westborough for more than 25 years. He was born Jan. 9, 1963 in Boston the son of the late Paul and Judith (Desmond) Meadows. He was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1981. Billy loved watching football, especially the New England Patriots and Notre Dame. He enjoyed rock music, a good cigar, a good work out and a fine meal. Helping people was dear to his heart and he would be there for anyone in need. He truly loved everyone around him. His energy could be felt as soon as you walked into the room. He was so witty, he could make you laugh no matter what your mood was. In addition to his wife Linda, he is survived by his daughters, Samantha Rose Meadows and Arianna Marissa Meadows, all of Milford; his brother, Matthew Meadows and his wife Jennifer of Ayer; his aunt, Patricia Desmond of Waltham and her two children and grandchildren. Billy is also survived by two nieces and his other brothers, Chris DeSantis, John Sanchioni and Perry Cacciola. Billy was also predeceased by a brother, Christopher Meadows. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 4-7 PM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford. Physical distancing and face protection are required. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to an organization to help with addiction of ones choice. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.