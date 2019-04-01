Home

William Francis Toomey, 72 of Glen Burnie, MD and formerly of Charlestown and Somerville, MA passed away November 30, 2018. William was an airplane mechanic for many years and had worked for South- west Airlines and Air Trans Airlines. He had been a resident of Maryland for over 15 years. He was born November 3, 1946 son of the late Robert and Alice Dolly (Dever) Toomey and was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm. He is survived by his sister, Joan Motuzas and her hus- band Ed of Milford; four nephews, Edward Jr., Robert and his wife Carolyn, Stephen and his Companion Karyn Tomaso, David and his wife Julie. Two great-nephews, Patrick and Nathaniel and two great-nieces, Courtney and Ashleigh. He was predeceased by his sister, Marjorie Simard and a nephew Scott Motuzas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday April 6, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford. Burial will follow, with Military Honors, in St. Marys Cemetery, Cedar St., Rte. 85, Milford. bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 1, 2019
