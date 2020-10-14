William F. Whelan of Millis, on Monday, October 12, 2020, at his home with his family around him. William was the beloved husband of Brenda J. (Dale) Whelan, and the son of the late William and Alice (Callahan) Whelan. He was the father of William G. Greg Whelan and his wife Marylou, Ken Whelan, Wendy Whelan, and Kevin Whelan all of Millis, and was sadly predeceased by his daughter Diane. He was the proud grand father of Christopher Whelan, Katie Brodt, Heather Bishop, Cheyenne, Kendra, and Brooke Whelan and their mother Lisa Whelan, and he was great grandfather to Kaylee, Benj amin, Fiona, Maizy and Axel. The family is remembering all of the many friends they have who would want to attend, but due to the current health crisis services will remain private.



