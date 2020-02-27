|
William F. X. Stare, 78, of Hopedale, where he had lived most of his life, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Blaire House in Milford. Loving husband of 54 years to Josephine M. (DiLorenzo) Stare, he was born in Milford, the son of the late John P. and Sylvia A. (Mahew) Stare. He was educated at St. Marys School in Milford and Hopedale High School prior to entering the U.S. Navy where he served in the Honor Guard in Washington DC and aboard the USS Hartley DE-1029 (Newport, RI). He is a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired in 1996 after over 25 years as a service tech with Commonwealth Gas Co. He had also worked at the Draper Corp. and as a surveyor during construction of the Newport Bridge. An avid Boston sports fan, he also enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, poker, KENO, and vacationing with his family in Wells, ME. He was a member of the Nipmuc Rod and Gun Club, Hopedale Country Club and the Italian Vets in Milford. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Maryann Swift and her husband William of Uxbridge, Sylvia S. Thibeault and her husband Mark of Blackstone, and William J. Stare and his wife Rhiannon of Newburyport, MA. Brother of the late Jean Stare, Greta Ricciardone, and Marylou Watson, he is also survived by his grandchildren, William Swift, Raymond and Ryan Thibeault, and Avery and Andrew Stare, as well as several nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11AM from the Consigli- Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 187 Hopedale St., Hopedale. Burial will be in the Hopedale Village Cemetery Visiting hours will be held on Friday evening from 4-8PM.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020