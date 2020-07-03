1/
William G. Downey Jr.
William G. Downey Jr., 55, of Milford, MA, passed away peacefully at in his home June 29, 2020. He was born in Framingham, son of William G. Downey Sr. and Patricia (Borelli) Downey of Milford and was a lifelong Milford resident. He was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1983. He was employed as an attendant at the Westborough State Hospital until 1999. In addition to his parents he is survived his sisters Desiree Downey of Milford, nieces and nephews, Jacob Comer, Aaron Downey-Comer and Nicoletta Bella Comer and one daughter Rachael Downey. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Medway Rd in Milford. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
JUL
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
