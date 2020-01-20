|
William G. Merrill Sr., 71, of Hopedale, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the V.A. Hospital in West Roxbury. He was the husband of the late Suzanne l. (Lozeau) Merrill who passed away in 2019. He was born in Framingham, son of the late Curtis and Edith (Hinds) Merrill and Millis and Bellingham before moving to Hopedale many years ago. He was a graduate of the Millis high School class of 1966. He was a Vietnam Navy Veteran. Mr. Merrill retired in 2005 from SM Lorusso and Son Inc. in West Roxbury where he was employed as a welder. He is survived by his children, William Merrill Jr. of Attleboro, Kristi Seranno of Southbridge, two brothers, Edward Merrill of Woonsocket, R.I., Richard Merrill of TX and one sister Mary Woods of Bellingham. He was predeceased by one brother Curtis Merrill. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford from 12 noon to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral home service at 2 p.m. The burial will be at the convenience of the family. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 20, 2020