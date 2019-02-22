Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Mary's Church
1 Church Square
Franklin , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Barker Jr.


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William H. Barker Jr. Obituary
William H. Barker, Jr., retired Clerk Magistrate, District Court of Western Norfolk, Wrentham, Ma. died peacefully and naturally Monday, February 18, 2019 at Seasons Hospice, Milton, Ma. He was the beloved husband of Vera Barker, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Born January 9, 1929 in Boston, a son of the late William H. Barker, Sr. and Maude (Mueller) Barker he was a former Franklin resident before moving to Wrentham in 1982. William was raised and educated in Roxbury. He was an outstanding student / athlete, playing baseball, basketball and football. He was appointed Clerk-Magistrate of the District Court of Western Norfolk, Wrentham, Ma., retiring after 33 years of service. He was the consummate family man, a devoted husband, a loving father. William was an athlete, a coach. He enjoyed enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was also very active in town affairs in Franklin for many years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Deborah A. Byron, William H. Barker, III and his wife Noni, Jose- ph M. Barker and his wife Karen and Frederick Starr Barker and his wife Valerie. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was the father in law of the late Anthony Byron. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Monday Feb. 25th at 11:30AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square Franklin at 12:30PM. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday from 1-4PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a charity of ones choice. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now