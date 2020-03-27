|
William J. Dexter, 63, of Medway, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, following a bravely fought long illness. Born in Milford, he was the son of the late Robert W. and Madeline (Taxiera) Dexter, and grew up in Bellingham. A graduate of Bellingham High School, class of 1975, he had worked as a Land Surveyor with Colonial Engineering in Medway for over 15 years. He was the father of Sandra L. Sciarpelletti of Holliston, April E. Do of Cumberland, RI, and William R. Dexter of Auburn, MA. Brother of Stephen A. Dexter and his wife Karen of Blackstone, Thomas J. Dexter and his wife Tammy of Bellingham, Madeline T. DeSimone and her husband Paul of Medway, Catherine A. Kampersal and her husband Harry of Holliston, and the late Robert E. Dexter. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Amberlee Holden and Cecilia Do., several nieces and nephews, his long time partner, Mary Russo of Framingham, and his sister in law Lin Xiao Fei Dexter. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Milford at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are under the care of the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or by going to www.dana-farber.org/gift. For additional information, please visit www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 27, 2020