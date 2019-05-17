|
|
William L. Cricket Auty, 94, a lifelong resident of Mendon passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Mary J. (Whitney) Auty. Mr. Auty was a mechanic at Rosenfeld Concrete for 30 years before retiring. He was born September 24, 1924 in Mendon to the late Alfred and Mary (Matthews) Auty. Cricket loved being outdoors and enjoyed going fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed woodworking. In addition to his wife, Mary of 68 years, he is survived by his children, William Auty and his wife Susan of Mendon, Alan Auty of Wooksocket, RI and Linda Auty and her life partner Robert Luzi of Brewser; his sister, Helen Salvia of Mendon; six grandchildren and eight great-gradchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, J. Martin Auty and his siblings, Alfred Auty, Florence Goodridge, Mildred Kennelly, Regina Smith, Eddie Auty, Eleanor Auty and Vera Metcalf. Funeral service will be private and under the direction of the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 17, 2019