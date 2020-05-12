|
|
Mr. William P. Johnson Sr., 77, of Milford MA and formerly Hopedale MA, died Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at Genesis Milford Center in Milford MA after an illness. William was born in Boston MA, the son of the late William H. and the late Delia P. (Roche) Johnson. He attended Boston public schools, graduating from high school. William was a Viet Nam era US Army veteran. He was first employed at the General Motors assembly plant in Framingham MA. He later worked as maintenance man in Arizona and later as a custodian for the Town of Canton MA. William was an active member of the Hopedale Senior Center. William is survived by his three children: Carin, wife of Michael Dias of Milford MA, William P. Johnson, Jr. and his wife Joanne of Silver Spring MD and Michael B. Johnson of Milford MA; his three grandchildren: Joseph Dias of Milford MA, Crimson Johnson and Ryan Johnson of Silver Spring MD; his four siblings: Mary E. Maguire and her husband Thomas of Canton MA and Della C. ODonnell and her husband Peter of Easton MA, Michael K. Johnson of Brockton MA and Richard B. Johnson of California; also his nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. William was the brother of the late Margaret P. Moriconi; the late Ann T. Burke; and the late Jane M. Wrenn. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. A Celebration of his Life Service will be held at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA on SATURDAY (July 11th) from 9am to 11am. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 12, 2020