Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Marys Church
Franklin, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dunne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. Dunne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. Dunne Obituary
William R. Dunne, 85, of Franklin, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Patricia (Gavin) Dunne since 1957. Born in Worcester on August 26, 1934, he was the son of the late John and Helen (Rourke) Dunne. Mr. Dunne was a resident of Franklin since 1968. He grew up in Worcester and graduated from St. Johns High School. He earned a Bachelors Degree from Worcester State and a Masters Degree for Colgate University. Before his retirement in 1995, Mr. Dunne was a high school chemistry teacher in Framingham for many years. Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Deborah Rogers and her husband Allan of Mansfield and Roberta Morell and her husband Joseph of Lake Worth, FL, two sons, William Dunne and his wife Marlaine of Millis and Michael Dunne of Mansfield and three grandchildren, Dorothy and Matthew Rogers and Joseph Morell, Jr. The youngest of five, he was predeceased by three brothers and one sister. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, January 3, 2020 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main Street www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com from 5 | 7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4 at St. Marys Church in Franklin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Assoc., 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -