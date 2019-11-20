|
|
Yvette A. (Ledoux) Gagne, 95, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at The Ballou Home, Woonsocket, RI with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife for 63 years of the late Lucien J. Gagne. Born in Pawtucket, RI on June 29, 1924 the daughter of the late Paul and Annette (Thibault) Ledoux. She is the loving mother of Paul E. Gagne and his wife, Mary of Sugar Land, TX, and William F. Gagne of Bellingham, MA. She leaves her cherished grandson, Richard Lucien Gagne of Richmond, TX and great-grandson Trace William Gagne. Mrs. Gagne was a lifelong resident of Bellingham and graduated from Bellingham High School. She then attended Worcester State University and Rhode Island College receiving her degree in Education, and then Northeastern University receiving her Pharmaceutical Degree. Mrs. Gagne taught History and French at Bellingham High School during World War II Era. When Mr. Gagne returned from the service, they established Gagne Insurance Agency and later established Gagne Pharmacy for 20 years. She then returned to Gagne Insurance Agency for over 30 years until retiring in 2006. She was a communicant of the former Assumption Church and St. Blaise Church and was a member of the Ladies of St. Ann Sodality. In the 1990s Mrs. Gagne sat on the Board of Directors at The Ballou Home. She was a member of LUnion St. Jean Baptiste Council 439. She loved cooking, working in the garden and spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by family, neighbors and friends. Funeral will be held on Friday, November 22nd at 8:00AM from CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00AM at St. Blaise Church, 1158 So. Main St., Bellingham. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, RI. Visiting hours are on Thursday, November 21 st from 4PM to 7PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Yvette A. Gagne to The Ballou Home, 60 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895 or The Assumptionists, 330 Market Street, Brighton, MA 02135 would be appreciated. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome. com
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019