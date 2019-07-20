Andrea Nemeth

Andrea Nemeth, 82 passed into eternal rest July 5, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, A. Donald Nemeth, her parents Marion and Andrew Tomasko, her twin sister, Barbara Borowy. She is survived by sons, Donald and wife Karen of Milford, CT, Dale and wife Vicki of Palm Bay, FL, Darryl of Palm Bay, FL, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Andrea grew up in Torrington and visited all her relatives for many years thereafter. She and her husband raised their three boys in Milford, CT. She worked at Sikorsky Aircraft utilizing her seamstress skills for many years before she worked at Subway headquarters as a franchisee representative. Everyone knew how creative and artistically expressive she was when they witnessed the costumes, paintings and home decor she created. She and her daughter-in-law held home parties to sell their creations for several years. She retired to Melbourne, Florida where she loved volunteering and always leading in her community, whether teaching an art class or starting a group to play cards. Andrea will truly be missed by many. Published in Milford Mirror on July 25, 2019