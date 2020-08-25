Catherine Barden Vernon
Catherine Barden Vernon, age 84, longtime Milford resident and devoted wife of the late William Case Vernon, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Born at home in Brooklyn, NY on July 11, 1936, Catherine was the daughter of the late Oscar and Dorothea Barden.
She graduated from St. Barnabas High School in The Bronx, NY at the top of her class. She joined Asiatic Petroleum Company in Manhattan, where she met her future husband Bill, a mail clerk new to the firm. They were married on October 19, 1957 and lived 55 happy years together until his passing in 2013.
After 12 years in The Bronx, Catherine and Bill moved their family to Milford in 1969. She was a homemaker until together they started Vernon Petroleum, Inc. an oil brokerage firm in Westport, CT in 1979. She was a great judge of character and a tremendous part of their success. They later moved the offices to Milford until they retired.
Catherine is remembered for her quick wit, and true ability to light up a room with her quick comebacks and humorous stories. While not the loudest in the room, she was always the life of every family party, taking particular enjoyment in the young children, while teasing new members of her growing family (all potential suitors were vetted through Aunt Catherine!). She was an avid reader all her life and especially enjoyed watching "Blue Bloods" television show in her later years, as well as movies. She also enjoyed watching birds and wildlife in recent years, and especially enjoyed her daily drives along the Milford coastline with her children.
One of her proudest moments was being recognized as "Connecticut's Mother of the Year" in 1991, based on submission by her daughter Monica about Mom's life. She even travelled to the National Award ceremony, meeting many other Mothers from all over the country.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend, who will greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Catherine is survived by her children, Monica Sartor (George) of Milford, William Vernon Jr of Milford, Barbara Vernon of Milford, and John Vernon (Carlos) of New Haven, CT; sister, Anna May (George) of CA; brother-in-law, Peter (Suzanne) of NC; sisters-in-law, Joyce, Marion and Lillian; cherished grandchildren, Ryan Sartor of Los Angeles and Colleen Tuba (Chris) of Milford; as well as great-grandsons, Derek and Bryce Tuba of Milford; and her many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is predeceased by her husband, Bill; daughters, Catherine and Anne; sister, Monica Edwards; and brothers, Francis, John, Charles and Michael Barden.
Family and friends are invited pay their respects on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Only 25 people will be allowed in the building at one time and masks and social distancing will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. However, family and friends are invited to join the livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/NextLevelLivestream/live/
. You do not have to have a Facebook account to view the livestream. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
