Elizabeth S. Strossi
Elizabeth (Betty) S. Strossi, age 84, of Milford, CT, passed away on Wednesday, April 22 due to complications from Covid-19. Daughter of the late Joseph and Alice Collins, she was born on October 26, 1935 in Nanticoke, PA.
Betty was a retired secretary having worked for Stevens Auto Dealership and Milford Yacht Club. Upon retirement, Betty enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed casino trips with her late husband Al, dinners out and reading mystery novels.
After Al passed, she enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren who she cherished dearly and annual vacations down south with her daughter to visit her son and family.
Even though she spent the last several years of her life battling dementia, she retained a bright spirit and was loved by all who knew her.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Alfred E. Strossi and son, Richard A. Strossi. She leaves behind a son, Anthony J. Strossi, Sr. and his wife, Darlene, of The Villages, FL; a daughter, Janessa L. Junga and her husband, Jason, four loving grandchildren, Nicole Strossi Lane and her husband Brian, Anthony J. Strossi Jr., Justine and Jillian Junga; two cherished great-grandchildren, Tyler and Weston Lane; a sister, Linda Graham and her husband Robert, of Milford; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held when it is safe to do so.
Donations can be made to Milford Heath and Rehabilitation Center.
Published in Milford Mirror on Apr. 30, 2020