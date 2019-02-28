Milford Mirror Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swan Funeral Home
825 Boston Post Road
Madison, CT 06443
(203) 245-2488
For more information about
Frank Annunziata
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
St. Margaret Church
24 Academy St
Madison, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Annunziata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank John Annunziata Sr.


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank John Annunziata Sr. Obituary
Frank John Annunziata, Sr.
Frank John Annunziata, Sr. of Madison and formerly of Milford died on February 14, 2019.
He was born on June 22, 1922 in the Bronx, NY, the son of Raffaele and Lucia Annunziata.
Frank graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School and New York University in New York. He also received his MBA from the University of New Haven. He lived in Milford for 56 years, was active in St Mary's Holy Name Society and was a longtime member of the University Men's Glee Club in New Haven, CT. Frank was a mechanical engineer and worked at Avco Lycoming in Stratford, CT for 30 years.
He served in the military as a Navigation Flight Officer in the Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946.
Frank was predeceased by his wife Regina who died in 2017. He is survived by his children Frank Annunziata (Michelle) of Amherst, NH, Dr. Regina Niekrash (Michael) of Madison, Anne Annunziata of Roswell, GA and Martha McGrath (James) of Roswell, GA; grandchildren Anne Marie Hill (Brian), Maggie Niekrash, Gigi Niekrash, Marielle (Jon) Byram, Gregory Annunziata, Peter Annunziata, Corey Annunziata and Claire McGrath and great-granddaughter, Emilia Mae Hill.
https://ssl.gstatic.com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/cleardot.gif
A Memorial Mass is planned for April 27, 2019 at St. Margaret Church, 24 Academy St., Madison. To sign the online guest book visit www.swanfuneralhomemadison.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Work Vessels for Vets, Inc. (a 501-C-3 charity) PO Box 215 West Mystic, CT 06388 or via PayPal at www.wvfv.org.)
Published in Milford Mirror on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swan Funeral Home
Download Now