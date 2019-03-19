Milford Mirror Obituaries
|
Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish)
70 Gulf St.
Milford, CT
View Map
1951 - 2019 Obituary
Gary Sullivan Obituary
Gary Sullivan
Gary L. Sullivan, 67, a longtime resident of Milford, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 after a long-term illness. He was born on June 18, 1951 in Yonkers, NY to the late Marion (Montella) and Francis D. Sullivan, Sr.
Gary was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in West Haven. He spent many years working as a carpenter and was an active member of the Milford Elks Lodge 1589. Gary enjoyed being social and he had a great personality; he was everybody's friend but he found the most joy in spending time with his family, especially his niece and nephew.
Gary is survived by his brother, Francis D. Sullivan, Jr. and his wife Janice; his niece, Meredith Sullivan; his nephew, Michael Sullivan and his wife Jennifer; his great nieces, Brianne and Isabelle; his great nephew, Michael, Jr.; his uncle, Leo Montella; and his many cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Family and friends may call on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gary's name may be made to Dr. Jeremy Schmahmann Massachusetts General Hospital, Ataxia Unit. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Milford Mirror on Mar. 19, 2019
