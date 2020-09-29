For many years Donna and Hal were dear friends of ours. I last saw Hal sitting across the aisle from me in the church from which my husband, Paul, was buried some 30 years ago. Hal's face was etched with the sadness so many of us felt. And while I have lived in South Florida for a number of years, thoughts of the two of them have been ever close. Donna and I met when we were new teachers in Farmington and the four of us had wonderful years together, even celebrated Hal's new job at Hueblien over dinner at the Corner House in Farmington. As well, my husband and Hal would prank each other in hundreds of ways and often as possible! I am telling this story, particularly for his children who wrote that magnificent obituary of their Dad that they may laugh at one story I shall never forget. It was Halloween and Paul and I had moved from Farmington to West Hartford. We had had a load of children on the porch and at the door, finally the night was getting late, our doorbell rang as we were about to turn off the light. We threwthe door open with our basket of candy in hand and saw two 'children' in trench coats standing there with their heads down, "Happy Halloween!" we said, and the heads popped up, the trench coats were opened, and the couple, (Donna and Hal) 'flashed' us!!! In one second they turned around, laughing uproariously, and were last seen running to their car which they had parked up the street. In the years following we were never able to get them back, but my husband continued such plans as long as he lived. Hal said we never would! And Hal, as always, you were right. I thank their children for reminding me of the man I/we knew and hope the joy of knowing Hal for his great sense of humor will be remembered, as with his wisdom for many, many years to come. May his name be for a blessing, from his friend. Dr. Judith LaVorgna





