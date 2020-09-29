1/2
Harold Gorman Jr.
1943 - 2020
Harold Vincent Gorman Jr.
December 9th, 1943 – September 18th, 2020. On September 18, just as the autumn sun started its descent towards the end of day, our father, Harold Vincent Gorman Jr., closed his eyes for the very last time. If dad could have looked out the window at that moment, he would have wanted us all to recognize that even amidst profound loss, beauty seeps in.
This was not a man who wanted to rest. This was a man who would have chosen—if given the choice—to live the very same life, in the very same way, a million times over. How to reflect on such a Big Life in such a small space?
Memories and images flood to fill the space, at the time--routine--now present themselves as precious gifts from him: an afternoon he spent cooking in the kitchen as the smell of his special pasta sauce filled the room and our hearts; Dad, at the helm of his sailboat, the 'Captain,' shouting orders at his feeble family-crew. We did what we were told.….My mother, my father standing at the edge of a riverside, flyfishing in tandem, casting lines echoing one another in the air, as they gracefully entwined in spirit, in life.
Truthfully, most of our father's heart was reserved for a lifetime of loving my mother, Donna Cianciolo Gorman. Having met when they were just 16 years old, my father swore that he fell in love with Donna the very moment he walked into their shared Milford High School classroom. He never wavered from that recollection.
To spend as much time as possible with her husband Hal, our mother sought to learn to do everything dad liked to do. So she learned to hunt, to fly-fish, to run competitively, to embrace Michael Bolton, to dance to Rick Springfield's 'Jessie's Girl', to travel to the furthest reaches of the Canadian border in search of the elusive salmon. My dad was proudest when his wife, his children outshone him -- a reflection of his utter adoration of his family.
Professionally, dad's contributions as a lawyer in the liquor industry are literally too long to list: General Counsel of Heublein, Paddington, Allied Domecq, Malibu-Kahlua, and William Grant, just to name a few. But those successes were always secondary to him. What he valued most was his life-time role as trusted advisor – whether he was speaking to an international CEO, to a young attorney looking to find his way or to a friend that was in a rough patch, they knew they were receiving the very best advice, from the best there was.
Since dad's passing, our family has received an outpouring of notes and letters, sharing stories of how he had helped so many, in so many significant ways. We always knew he sought to be of service, but just now are learning about the scope and span of his generous spirit. His friends knew him as a man who believed that "a bond was a bond," and "a fight in the name of something good and right was one you never back down from." Dad died on Rosh Hashana— a sign of great righteousness in the Jewish Faith. The Great Gormando, the "Legend" leaves us in a better place because of his life's work.
So it is with outstretched hands that wish to hold on just a bit longer, we release our father to those who passed before him—his mother Jessie, his father Harold, his brothers Jeffrey and Michael, Uncles Larry, Hubie, Charlie, Jack, Aunt Barbara, our grandparents Anthony and Marcella Cianciolo, his very best friends, Irwin and Gerry. May you make a space at your grand, celestial table -with the very best view from which to watch his family reflected in his legacy—a space from which to contemplate all of the eternal beauty above and below seeping in.
Love,
Meaghan, Ryan, and Jaime.
In honor of our father, please consider donating to the Connecticut River Salmon Association at CTRIVERSALMON.ORG , or help protect the US Constitution by donating to: JoeBiden.com

Published in Milford Mirror on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Donna and the entire family. He will be missed, but never forgotten. Sending love.
Marji and Jay Otto
Friend
September 28, 2020
We at Limestone Trout Club are sad to hear of his passing. Hal reluctantly resigned from the club last year but spent many a day fishing at the club. He was a true believer that fly-fishing is more than catching fish. The people you meet, the places you go, the memories of spending time with friends trying to figure out how that simple trout with an IQ of 4 could outwit all of us ... these are what we all remember.
Dean Keister
Friend
September 28, 2020
We the office of Compassion Dental sends their deepest sympathy to the Gorman family. We were so very glad to have known Hal. We will never forget his wonderful off the cuff jokes. He always made us laugh. He will dearly be missed. Now he can go fish everyday. Your friends at Compassion Dental.
France Martin
Acquaintance
September 28, 2020
The last cast at sunset, waiting for the raise of a salmon beside a large rock, casting with his own tied "killer" flies. always positive ,helping and sharing in the enjoyment of the moment.He has passed along a true legacy for protecting this great earth.
Donald W Hight
Friend
September 28, 2020
One last cast, on a fly personally tied by Hal, for salmon or bone fish always the thrill of being outside, wading the waters, looking for the best spot to raise a fish.Always generous, always supportive of those who loved the outdoors. That last cast, at sunset, looking for a raising salmon, memories that never fade , a true friend and sportsmen.
Donald W Hight
Friend
September 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. My condolences to his family. I was a young financial professional working my way up the corporate ladder at Heublein from 1980-1998 and was the beneficiary of some of Hal's great advice on the legal aspects of the booze business. May he rest in peace.
Robert Fowles
Coworker
September 27, 2020
For many years Donna and Hal were dear friends of ours. I last saw Hal sitting across the aisle from me in the church from which my husband, Paul, was buried some 30 years ago. Hal's face was etched with the sadness so many of us felt. And while I have lived in South Florida for a number of years, thoughts of the two of them have been ever close. Donna and I met when we were new teachers in Farmington and the four of us had wonderful years together, even celebrated Hal's new job at Hueblien over dinner at the Corner House in Farmington. As well, my husband and Hal would prank each other in hundreds of ways and often as possible! I am telling this story, particularly for his children who wrote that magnificent obituary of their Dad that they may laugh at one story I shall never forget. It was Halloween and Paul and I had moved from Farmington to West Hartford. We had had a load of children on the porch and at the door, finally the night was getting late, our doorbell rang as we were about to turn off the light. We threwthe door open with our basket of candy in hand and saw two 'children' in trench coats standing there with their heads down, "Happy Halloween!" we said, and the heads popped up, the trench coats were opened, and the couple, (Donna and Hal) 'flashed' us!!! In one second they turned around, laughing uproariously, and were last seen running to their car which they had parked up the street. In the years following we were never able to get them back, but my husband continued such plans as long as he lived. Hal said we never would! And Hal, as always, you were right. I thank their children for reminding me of the man I/we knew and hope the joy of knowing Hal for his great sense of humor will be remembered, as with his wisdom for many, many years to come. May his name be for a blessing, from his friend. Dr. Judith LaVorgna

Dr. Judith LaVorgna
Friend
September 27, 2020
I can still remember the day Hal lead a group of Heublein professionals in the ‘Hooker Day Parade’ in Hartford. We believed in supporting a community in which we lived and worked. Our sincere condolences to the family.
Larry Head
Coworker
September 27, 2020
Harold was a great human being a great attorney and a wonderful friend. We will miss him. We are sure he is talking to Gerry Right now. Ralph Mori
Ralph Mori
Friend
September 27, 2020
I was truly sorry to hear the sad news of Hal’s passing. We met through our mutual employer, Heublein many years ago. We both shared the love of long distance running and I had the honor of running with him on occasion. He was an unusual individual who overachieved both physically and mentally in personal and business matters. Hal was a true and helpful friend to me when I needed his expert advice. May God rest his soul and bring comfort to his loving and devoted family.
Paul Maffiolini
Friend
September 27, 2020
I had the great pleasure to work with Hal at Heublein from 1974-1990. He was a trusted advisor who helped me navigate through many difficult situations. I could always count on him and his sage advice to do the correct thing, even if it wasn't a popular decision.

A straight shooter and reading about his life brought back fond memories.

Condolences to his family
Rich Goshdigian
Coworker
September 27, 2020
My condolences to the family and friends, my experiences with Hal over the years has been one that if you really don't want the truth, then don't ask Hal because you were going to get it every time...in 30 years at Heublein and I can't count the times I've heard these words "Only Hal could get away with that" referring something he'd said
Earle
Coworker
September 27, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Gorman family.
RIP Hal
Mitch CCF
Mitch McGrath
Acquaintance
September 26, 2020
To Hal's family, I am so sorry for your loss. The expression, "bigger than life," comes to mind. I worked with Hal at Heublein, and I loved his warm, ironic humor. He was a man who made you laugh even as you looked at yourself. His gifts were many. His obituary is lovely. It is obvious that Hal made his mark on this earth. I honor him today.
Bobbie Marquis
Coworker
